Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Essary, Michael J., 5/11/1987, of 3145 Diehn Ave., Apt. 2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on armed violence/category I; $4,596 fine/costs, eight years DOC, two years Mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; eight years DOC, mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category I. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and meth delivery less than five grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ryan, Bruce E., 10/3/1977, of 132 W. 16th St., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,589 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Scott, Steven L., 12/25/1962, of 1140 Oak Drive, Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on murder/intent to kill/injure; $500 fine/costs, 35 years DOC. Charge dismissed on murder/strong probable kill/injure.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Decrane, Jonathan L., 7/3/1993, of 2366 E. 1140th St., Woodhull; charge dismissed Aug. 19 on DUI.
Doubet, Joseph C., 6/9/1993, of 16827 County Highway 5, Atkinson; not guilty entered Aug. 25 on DUI.
Fillman, Dale K., 9/2/1964, of 108 10th Ave., P.O. Box 365, Colona; not guilty entered Aug. 27 on DUI.
Glidden, Dustin V., 4/5/1996, of 310 N. Henderson St., Toulon; guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on DUI; $3,628 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.