Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Wilson, Nate Robert, 4/4/1982, of 406 Docia St., Hillsdale; charge dismissed Sept. 3 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Zambrano, Mitzi, 9/6/1977, of 824 16th St., 3, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on possession of controlled substance; $1,180 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Garcia, Alecia M., 12/23/1997, of 3002 W. 52nd St. Ct., Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $4,040 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony armed violence/category I and felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Gross, Marcus S., 9/26/1987, of 1923 27th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft/control less than $500/prior; $2,015 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Herrera, Emmanuel, 5/14/2001, of 520 Pleasant St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 13 on DUI; $3,143 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.
Hulslander, Andrew K., 1/1/1986, of 115 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; charge dismissed July 23 on DUI.