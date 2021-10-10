 Skip to main content
Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
DAILY RECORD

Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lyons, Isaac M., 1/30/1979, of 1245 49th Ave., Ct. #101, East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/fireman/ER worker; $1,157 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/foreman/ER worker; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Magsby, Anthony D., 8/26/1991, of 3040 25th St., Apt. 1, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on other amount narcotic sched I&II; $3,245 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kolbe, Tyler J., 11/5/1995, of 1714 Coree Drive, Fort Wayne, Ind.; guilty finding entered July 6 on misdemeanor illegal possession ammunition/FOID; $1,539 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID. 

Lyford, Timothy A., 2/3/1977, of 303 W. Williams St., Atkinson; guilty finding entered July 26 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; $611 fine/costs, four years six months DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Heiden, Amy L., 2/10/1971, of P.O. Box 403, Erie; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 8 on DUI; $2,518 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Hunt, Jajuan A., 8/20/1992, of 409 16th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 2 on DUI.

