ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Tapia, Jonathan, Hampton; Gonzalez, Selena, Algonquin, Ill.

Mitchell, Todd, Cook, Frances, both of Colona.

Mendoza, Salvador, Rock Island; Carrillo, Guadalupe, Moline.

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

McCartney, Callum of Antrim, United Kingdom; Spring, Katie of Oneida.

Holliday, James, Redell, Leah, both of Colona.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS 

Kensinger, Jeremy S., 1/3/1985, of 464 6th St. E., Milan; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 8 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Krogmann, Andrew J., 9/30/1985, of 2724 Cleveland St., Clinton; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, two days credit time served, alcohol treatment. 

Lange, Katie L., 3/20/1995, of 2507 214th St. N. Trailer 25, Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 9 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Llaca, Brianna N., 4/21/1997, of 4603 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 23 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Longanecker, Jennifer J., 9/15/1973, of 3500 Woodberry Place, Bettendorf; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on DUI. 

