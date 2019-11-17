ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Davila, Zachary, Esparza, Alora, both of Moline.
Lyon, Decker, Port Byron; Black, Alexandria, Rapids City.
Harrell, Troy, Roldan, Jessica, both of Coal Valley.
Walker, Frederick, Pulliam, Roxanne, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Dawes, Malik, Melanie.
Moore, Theresa, Michael.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Chavez, Juan C., 8/22/1981, of 830 1st Ave., Lot 23, East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 9 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,695 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 168 days credit time served.
Clark, Ivan Deandra, 5/7/1978, of United States Penitentiary, USP Coleman 2 P.O. Box 1034, Coleman, Fla.; charge dismissed Oct. 10 on felony aggravated battery/public place and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cross, Stephen S., 3/11/1983, of 631 39th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on DUI; $3,458 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, nine days in jail.
David, Christopher A., 11/14/1990, of 2301 8th St., East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 8 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.