ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dewitt, Lucas, Brown, Kendell, both of Miami, Okla.
Harned, Derik, Williams, Lacey, both of Alpha.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Vanearwage, Mark, Kristen.
Villagomez, Eric, Miranda.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Schmidt, Aaron H., 12/12/1994, of 712 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Schmidt, Aaron H., 12/12/1994, homeless, Rock Island; $3,340 fine/costs, withheld judgment/2nd Chance on possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions.
Simmons, Ashley Lynn, 11/25/1986, of 3865 Johnson Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment Sept. 19 on felony possession of controlled substance; $4,028 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, six days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needless/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Rocha, Joseph M., 7/24/1977, of 11162 22nd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 25 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Ross, Ashley L., 5027 N. 1200 Ave., Orion; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on DUI; $2,801 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five months jail, alcohol treatment.