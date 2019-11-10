ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Burkett, Charles, Kirk, Elizabeth, both of Silvis.
Bartke, Nicholas, Abbott, Natalie, both of Maretta, Ga.
Mueller, Daniel, Bottjen, Sheila, both of Louisville, Ky.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Cespedes, David, Padilla, Sara.
Sand, Brianna, James.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Barker, David A., 4/8/1966, of 1355 11th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,803 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $787 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on unauthorized state/title/certificate.
Baustian, Derek J., 10/2/2000, of 1108 3rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 31 on two counts of burglary without causing damage and criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $63 court costs.
Bender, Heather Ann, 1/24/1980, of 2637 14th Ave., Apt 4, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on identity theft/less than $300; $1,422 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution.