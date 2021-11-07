Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ray, Chance D., 7/24/1997, of 3620 Pine Ridge Ct. #302, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,012 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
Reynolds, James Patrick, 4/12/1971, of 2728 14th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Sept. 30 on possession of controlled substance; $4,665 court costs, 24 months probation/special conditions.
Robinson, Abraham N. 10/22/1974, of 840 25th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 10 on two counts of mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams heroin/analog.
Sager, Evan Michael, 4/10/1992, of 2439 4th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams heroin/analog; $2,315 court costs, eight years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than 5 grams and two counts other amount schedule IV.
Schmidt, Aaron Howard, 12/12/1994, of 712 Mansur Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $3,009 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Reynolds, James P., 4/12/1971, of 2728 14th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $750 court costs, 12 months supervision.
Robinson, Anton L., 6/11/1973, of 1336 15th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,583 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Schaeffer, Renetta M., 8/18/1983, of 1202 Brown St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.