Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sage, Jessica D., 7/6/1982, of 605 Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $21,101 fine/costs, 30 months probation.
Sage, Jessica D., 7/6/1982, of 20207 W. 4th St., Apt. 8, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,607 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 30 months probation.
Sage, Jessica D., 7/6/1982, of 1713 E. 16th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on forgery/issue/delivery document; $43,896 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on forgery/issue/delivery document; 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Spicer, Adam C., 12/12/1986, of 598 19th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 13 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle.
Swanson, James D., 4/27/1984, of 710 N. W. 4th Ave, Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,576 fine/costs 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days home confinement.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Beam, Timothy R., 11/13/1989, of 2038 43rd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $3,191 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Beard, John Joseph, 12/3/1988, of 1625 19th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 21 on DUI; $2,643 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
