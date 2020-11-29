Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sage, Jessica D., 7/6/1982, of 605 Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $21,101 fine/costs, 30 months probation.

Sage, Jessica D., 7/6/1982, of 20207 W. 4th St., Apt. 8, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,607 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 30 months probation.

Sage, Jessica D., 7/6/1982, of 1713 E. 16th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on forgery/issue/delivery document; $43,896 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on forgery/issue/delivery document; 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Spicer, Adam C., 12/12/1986, of 598 19th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 13 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle.