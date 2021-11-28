Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Scholfield, Mark D., 8/27/1969, of 141 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
Schroeder, Joshua, 5/31/1985, of 1515 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/public property; $1,244 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 90 days in jail, 37 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/fire/ER worker. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery to peace officer.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Murphy, Joshua C., 8/29/1978, of 2114 N. Linn St., Apt. 15, Peoria; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,789 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 30 hours public/community service.
Paxton, Michael L., 8/30/1970, of 327 5th St., LeClaire; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Salad, Jama A., 7/4/1970, of 1615 S. 4th ST., Minneapolis, Minn.; charge dismissed Sept. 28 on two counts of drive/violate Illinois Motor Carrier Law.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Peralta-Martinez, Marcos, 2/23/1982, of 912 W. 13th St., Sterling, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on DUI; $1,781 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, 24 days credit time served.
Perry, Efrem E., 2/9/1968, of 1526 20th Ave., Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on DUI; $4,113 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 day home confinement, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
McCleary, Tyler R., 10/6/2000, of 698 Oak St., Galesburg; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 15 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.