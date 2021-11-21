 Skip to main content
Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
DAILY RECORD

Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kososki, Madison J., 11/8/2002, of 300 E. 17th Ave., Milan; withheld judgment Oct. 7 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,997 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, three days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service.

Larson, Aron J., 4/6/1978, of 12724 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,087 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Gehn, Michael E., 5/1/1965, of 915 S. Center St. #5, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $2,912 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. 

Gehn, Michael E., 5/1/1965, of 923 Levidi Lane, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,051 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. 

Gonzalez, Rebecca L., 7/14/1970, of 101 N. East St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Sept. 23 on criminal trespass to residence/person present and criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Haws, Michael V., 7/27/1982, of 924 W. Madison St., Ottawa, Ill.; charge dismissed Sept. 13 on DUI. 

Mercer, Ryan Benjamin, 12/31/1994, of 511 2nd St., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 7 on DUI; $2,508 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

