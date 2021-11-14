 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
0 Comments
DAILY RECORD

Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Erickson, Beth Michelle, 6/1/1978, of 2209 44th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,673 fine/costs, 12 months jail, 180 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000. 

Erickson, Tyler, 5/27/1995, of 3402 Orchard Lane #105; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on armed violence/category I; $155 court costs, eight years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category 1. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance  and two counts of armed violence/category I. 

Fauth, Brian Kean, 8/6/1971, of 2519 29th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,352 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Debaillie, Joel J., 4/8/1973, of 7119 N. 1300th Ave., Osco; not guilty entered Oct. 28 on DUI.

Depoorter, Kevin R., 7/8/1992, of 1412 98th Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,490 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, one day credit time served. 

Devaney, Patricia G., 8/16/1953, of 2508 114th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 12 on DUI; $4,058 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 30 days home confinement, alcohol treatment. 

Dochterman, Katie L., 1/28/1981, of P.O. Box 2657, Iowa City; charge dismissed Oct. 13 on DUI. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Barton McNeil's cousin, Chris Ross, speaks about his support of McNeil's petition for exoneration

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News