Daily record: Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Erickson, Beth Michelle, 6/1/1978, of 2209 44th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,673 fine/costs, 12 months jail, 180 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Erickson, Tyler, 5/27/1995, of 3402 Orchard Lane #105; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on armed violence/category I; $155 court costs, eight years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category 1. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance and two counts of armed violence/category I.
Fauth, Brian Kean, 8/6/1971, of 2519 29th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,352 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Debaillie, Joel J., 4/8/1973, of 7119 N. 1300th Ave., Osco; not guilty entered Oct. 28 on DUI.
Depoorter, Kevin R., 7/8/1992, of 1412 98th Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,490 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, one day credit time served.