Daily record: Sunday, May 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Crane, Kindra L., 4/17/1988, of 608 Stokes St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days credit time served, drug treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.