Daily record: Sunday, May 9, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bivens, Christopher F., 9/17/1984, of 1331 Clay St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 28 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $4,061 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed March 5, court date April 28, on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Crane, Kindra L., 4/17/1988, of 608 Stokes St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days credit time served, drug treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Diebel, Shayne A., 3/12/1969, of 941 County Rd. 1100E, Sparland, Ill.; guilty finding entered March 19 on felony theft/by deception/person/less than $500; $3,690 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated home fraud, misrepresentation/more than $500/60+ and home repair fraud/contract more than $1,000.

