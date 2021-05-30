Daily record: Sunday, May 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Avant, Marius, 5/13/1995, homeless, Davenport; charge dismissed on possession of stolen firearm and felony possess weapon/2nd+ and aggravated UUW/vehicle/previous conviction and possession of controlled substance.

Barr, Charles D., 8/4/1987, of 2505 20th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed May 6 on violate order of protection/other prior.

Baxter, Josefina M., 4/17/1984, of 16006 N. Marquette St., Davenport; withheld judgment May 7 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,013 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

West, Joshua E., 6/14/1993, of 320 N. Boss St., Kewanee; not guilty entered March 12 on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

Wilkins, Teresa R., 4/17/1981, of 1013 N. Main St., Wyoming, Ill.; guilty finding entered March 19 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $940 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 12 days credit time served, 18 days in jail.