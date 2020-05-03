Daily record: Sunday, May 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Garrett, Jennifer, 4/11/1976, of 2330 W. 57th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 13 on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; $2,708 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 38 days credit time served.

Griffin Jr., James G., 8/7/1967, of 1130 Osborn St., Burlington; guilty finding entered March 5 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $5,245 fine/costs, eight years DOC.

Hanson, Kyler T., 1/25/1996, of 927 Green St., Henry, Ill.; withheld judgment/2nd Choice; $2,657 court costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail.

Mahnke-Schneiderheinze, Jack Ryan, 12/3/1997, of 3627 Pine Ridge Ct., Apt. 315, Moline; charge dismissed March2 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

McKay, Kaylla Lynn, 12/1/1975, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 12 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,144 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced March 12 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bos, Toni M., 10/11/1974, of 308 W. Henry, Annawan; guilty finding entered March 23 on felony burglary; $5,039 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, restitution. Guilty finding entered March 23 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible and felony residential burglary and misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0