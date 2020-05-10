Daily record: Sunday, May 10, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lawrence, William D., 9/3/1998, of 3701 Pine Ridge Ct., Apt. 122, Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,400 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30 - 100 grams/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leadley, Gregory D., 11/21/1976, of 15408 N. Appian Way, Chillicothe Ill.; guilty finding entered March 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,510 fine/costs, 18 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Alonzo, Reginald, 2/2/2002, of 730 21st, East Moline; charge dismissed April 16 on armed violence/category I.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Durey, Richard J., 2/23/1965, of 307 Walnut St., Port Byron; charge dismissed March 2 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Grzyb, Stanley Walter, 9/12/1966, of 3542 W. 29th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision March 11 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
