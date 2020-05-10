Daily record: Sunday, May 10, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lawrence, William D., 9/3/1998, of 3701 Pine Ridge Ct., Apt. 122, Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,400 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30 - 100 grams/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.