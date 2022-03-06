Daily record: Sunday, March 6, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Adams, Jeremy Allen, 10/14/1981, of 2506 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 81 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Cartwright, Mary L., 2/9/1948, of 145 15th St., Silvis; charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $143 court costs.

Castaneda, Oscar A., 3/19/1977, of 101 4th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 17 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $4,299 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, 12 months conditional discharge.

Euell, Antwain Lavar, 1/5/1979, of 1023 4th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 22 on possession of controlled substance; $79 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Avila-Clavel, Ever, 6/11/1996, of 5125 7th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 14 on DUI; $2,341 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Gasper, Patricia E., 5/14/1966, of 209 E. Vine St., Wheatland, Iowa; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on DUI; $2,881 fine/costs, 12 years conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, five days in jail, 10 days home confinement.

Hinkle-Brazile, Taunitta A., 3/22/1966, of 1905 W. 40th St., Apt. 403, Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, one days credit time served, alcohol treatment.

Janes, Chase N., 7/24/1998, of 1838 2nd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 22 on DUI; $2,581 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

