Daily record: Sunday, June 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Jones, Jason Aaron, 5/19/1982, of 4917 5th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed May 14 on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor obstructing identification.

King, Rebekah G., 8/15/2000, of 63 Deer Path Court, Geneseo; charge dismissed May 14 on possession of controlled substance; $1,513 court costs.

Koesy, Emily O., 11/23/1989, of 5001 Sheridan St., Apt. 11, Davenport; withheld judgement May 6 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $3,185 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance May 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Liang, Ngun T., 1/1/1997, of 711 28th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision May 12 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Martinez, Matthew W., 11/27/1985, of 103 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered May 10 on DUI; $3,591 fine/costs, 24 moths probation, 45 days home confinement.

