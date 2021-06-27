Daily record: Sunday, June 27, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McMahon, Brogan Blues, 1/10/2002, of 558 27th St. 4B, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 3 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $839 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.

Michaels, Traa Ikkeme, 8/19/1992, of 1452 W. 7th St., Davenport; charge dismissed June 3 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $1,775 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Parton, Robin K., 10/23/1978, of 205 S. Scandia St., P.O. Box 402, Alpha; guilty finding entered April 8 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $1,166 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, restitution, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed April 8 on forgery/issue/deliver document.

Payette, Matthew J., 8/5/2000, of 706 S. Washington St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered April 20 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,900 fine/costs; 24 months probation, 160 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/other prior. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor aggravated assault/state of Illinois employee and misdemeanor assault.

