Daily record: Sunday, June 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Carey, Kayla N. 6/20/1990, of 2521 62nd Ave. W., Milan; guilty finding entered June 7 on unlawful possession/driver/vehicle/stolen; 48 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Ethridge, Bradford Lee, 11/12/1969, of 2720 Archer Dr., East Moline; charge dismissed June 8 on possession of controlled substance; $200 court costs.

Flores, David Charles, 1/11/1985, of 571 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 8 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,503 court costs, 48 months probation. Charge dismissed on drug-induced homicide.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Goodman, Sara C., 7/21/1987, of 117 S. East St., Apt. 3D, Cambridge; guilty finding entered April 16 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, drug treatment.

Ince, Gary L., 12/30/1972, of 902 Simpson Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed April 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.