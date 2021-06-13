Daily record: Sunday, June 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bodenhamer, Matthew R., 3/17/1986, of 2626 15th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 24 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $1,494 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Bodenhamer, Matthew R., 3/17/1986, of 4013 4th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed May 24 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Hinton, Richard Lee, 4/4/1999, of 24719 178th St., Pleasant Valley, charge dismissed May 25 on armed violence/category I and meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and other amount schedule IV and felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Becht, Austin A., 12/21/1993, of 320 W. S. St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered April 1 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $4,302 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 1 on felony driving revoked suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 1 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 1 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

