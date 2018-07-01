ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Szpak, Jared, of Naperville, Ill.; Neuleib, Lexie, of Geneseo.
Hostens, Hunter, Schmidt, Penny, both of East Moline.
Bruce, Brian, Smith, Lucinda, both of Coal Valley.
Smith, Timothy, Berthoud, Samantha, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Weistart, Tanya Louise, 11/8/1983, of 125 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; guilty entered May 7 on felony burglary; $2,844 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered May 7 on felony burglary; 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered May 7 on felony burglary; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed January 2, 2018, on three counts of misdemeanor theft/unauthd control less than $500.
Weston, Justin D., 9/3/1988, of 613 3rd St., Sherrard; guilty entered May 11 on possession of meth less than five grams; $782 court costs, five years DOC.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McGlothlin, Virgil W., 7/4/1983, of 822 W. Division St., Galva; guilty finding entered April 12 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; $3,500 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
Miller, Justin L., 8/2/1982, of 26 Kershaw Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered April 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,266 fine/costs, 30 months probation, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail.