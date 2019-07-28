HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cook, Andrew, Kohlman, Bria, both of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
Williams, Grant, Enstrom, Julia, both of East Moline.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Griswold, Garrett, Brittany.
Krider, Christopher, Samantha.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Streeter, Markeise R., 8/17/2000, of Maple Ridge Apartments #8, Rock Island; charge dismissed June 19 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams of heroin/analog and armed violence/category I/II.
Teague, Trino L., 8/4/1993, of 1413 11th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered June 27 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $2,892 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, seven days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices/2nd. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mattingly, Tammy L., 9/28/1965, of 3904 25th St., Moline; charge dismissed June 18 on DUI.
Medina, Mateo J., 3/5/1991, of 2512 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 5 on DUI; $4,135 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Murphy, Scot A., 6/9/1967, of 4420 14th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 11 on DUI; $2,912 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.