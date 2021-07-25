Daily record: Sunday, July 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Caldwell, Jacob A., 9/27/1988, of 200 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered July 6 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,577 fine/costs, 45 days home confinement. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.

Cochuyt, Zachary Allen, 2/4/1991, of 2440 McMillan Court, Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 30 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,335 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and two counts of misdemeanor possession of cannabis/over 30-100 grams/1st.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ralston, Angela G., 10/10/1967, of 509 N.W. 7th St., Galva; charge dismissed May 12 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

Richardson, Drew T. M., 2/5/1992, of 712 E. 2570th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 3 on felony threaten a public official; $550 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor disorderly conduct.