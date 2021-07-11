Daily record: Sunday, July 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hutchison, Katie S., 1/8/1987, of 3402 Rockingham Rd., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 17 on felony burglary without causing damage; $2,728 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 170 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 17 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 24 months probation, 170 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony burglary without causing damage and felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor theft/stolen/intent less than $500.