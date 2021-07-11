Daily record: Sunday, July 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hutchison, Katie S., 1/8/1987, of 3402 Rockingham Rd., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 17 on felony burglary without causing damage; $2,728 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 170 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 17 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; 24 months probation, 170 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony burglary without causing damage and felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor theft/stolen/intent less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gustafson, Maryann P., 9/21/1993, of 649 N. Meadows St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered May 21 on unlawful possession credit/debt card; $1,300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on receipt goods/services/more than $150 and two counts of identity theft.
Harris, Lamont W., 2/2/1986, of 213 S. Main St., Apt. 1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 4 on driving/revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,351 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days home confinement.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Resser, Dean A., 7/21/1960, of 323 N. Vail St., Geneseo; charge dismissed April 19 on DUI.
Richardson, William John Thomas, 3/22/1969, of 2064 Osborn St., Burlington, Iowa; guilty finding entered April 21 on DUI; $3,358 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail alcohol treatment, drug treatment.