Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Harding, Kayla R., 4/10/1988, of 23569 28th Ave. W., Brier, Wash.; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $22,826 fine/costs, eight years DOC. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.

Hart, Betty L., 7/28/1953, of 133 S. Grace Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment Oct. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,675 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Wells, Sharon K., 7/12/1952, of 1900 6th Ave., #114, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 7 on DUI; $2,825 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Wentz, Teresa A., 1/19/1963, of 352 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 20 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Wynes, Madison N., 8/23/1991, of 3619 76th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 7 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

