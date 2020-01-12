Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Rhymes, Edward, Angela.
King, Justin, Metaxia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Martinez, Nicolas M., 11/5/2000, of 924 5th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Nov. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $3,445 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 days in jail.
Mayfield, Tabius A., 11/7/1990, of 1323 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,134 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 90 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ellis, David L., 2/26/1970, of 790 Anderson County Rd. 307, Frankston, Tex.; guilty finding entered Aug. 27, court date Oct. 22, on aggravated DUI/6+; nine years DOC; $4,871 fine/costs. Not guilty finding entered on drive/violate Ill. motor carrier law.
Flores-Allende, Willie, 4/2/1980, of 508 Perkins St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,300 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.
Harding, Kayla R., 4/10/1988, of 23569 28th Ave. W., Brier, Wash.; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $22,826 fine/costs, eight years DOC. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.
Hart, Betty L., 7/28/1953, of 133 S. Grace Ave., Kewanee; withheld judgment Oct. 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,675 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Wells, Sharon K., 7/12/1952, of 1900 6th Ave., #114, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 7 on DUI; $2,825 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Wentz, Teresa A., 1/19/1963, of 352 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 20 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Wynes, Madison N., 8/23/1991, of 3619 76th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 7 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.