Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Steiner, Crystal, 6/27/1986, of 2033 39th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 1 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,742 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Stewart, Skyler L., 10/23/1994, of 822 W. 46th St., Davneport; guilty finding entered Nov. 7 on Nov. 7 on aggravated unauthorized use of weapon/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $589 fine/costs, one year DOC.

Taylor, Javonte Tereuan, 1/3/1994, of 1868 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,845 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sondej, Dana W., 10/19/1984, of 1516 7th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS