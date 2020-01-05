Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Henderson, Nolan, 2/19/1977, of 1203 Brown St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 26 on DUI; $3,540 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 17, court date Nov. 26, on possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.
Henton, Alec R., 9/4/1996, of 3338 43rd Ave., #25, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $2,106 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
White, Dawn M., 6/30/1978, of 813 5th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,526 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.
Williams, Charles R., 11/2/1984, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $975 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 85 days in jail. Charge dismissed on bring cannabis in a penal institution.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lopez, Theresa M., 11/6/1982, of 1357 10th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 6 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Martinez-Bolanos, Alfredo, 2/1/1975, of 741 17th Ave., East Moline; withhe4ld judgment with supervision on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
White, Dawn M., 6/30/1978, of 813 5th St., Colona; charge dismissed Sept. 19 on DUI.
Desplinter, Gabe J., 8/7/2000, of 21153 N. 2150th St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 3 on DUI; $3,088 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public community service; $3,088 fine/costs.
Goodrich, Sean R., 6/27/1991, of 453 E. South St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on DUI; $1,606 fine/costs, 364 days in jail.
Harris, Andrew M., 4/29/1992, of 8 Pinecrest Court, Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 31 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.