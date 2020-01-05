Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Henderson, Nolan, 2/19/1977, of 1203 Brown St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 26 on DUI; $3,540 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Sept. 17, court date Nov. 26, on possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.

Henton, Alec R., 9/4/1996, of 3338 43rd Ave., #25, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $2,106 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

White, Dawn M., 6/30/1978, of 813 5th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,526 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.

Williams, Charles R., 11/2/1984, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $975 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 85 days in jail. Charge dismissed on bring cannabis in a penal institution.

