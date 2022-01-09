Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kelley, Scott Edward, 2/9/1970, of 414 9th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $5,144 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 12 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on possession of controlled substance; 12 months conditional discharge.
Leathers, Dale Lee, 5/5/1962, of 942 N. Shore Drive, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $765 court costs, 180 days in jail.
Osborne, Maurice Charles, 12/14/2021, of 213 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 27 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,488 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Klepsteen, Hillary Nicole; 5/28/1989, of 2815 Tanglefoot Lane, No. 9, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Dec. 28 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.