Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 31,2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cook, Dammyon K L, 322 12th St., East Moline; withheld judgment Jan. 4 on possession of controlled substance; $1,245 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

Crowell, Jessie A., 7/19/1991, of 234 31st Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 11 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,130 court costs, 18 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

Dahl, Shain Ernest, 5/21/1985, of 2304 N. Fairmount St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 11 on felony residential burglary; $991 fine/costs, four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ziegler, Hailly, 5/9/1997, of 823 S. Illinois St, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 24 on possession of meth less than five grams; $75 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Ziegler, Hailly L., 5/9/1997, of 417 W. Main St., Granville, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 24 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $126 fine/costs, one year DOC, restitution.

