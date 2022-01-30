Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gonzalez, Nicole C., 12/28/1985, of 1214 3rd St. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,784 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days home confinement, 150 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/passenger under 16.
Henderson, Shannon Faye, 8/9/1971, of 1324 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 13 on possession of controlled substance; $2,557 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Park, Lindsey M., 2/7/1983, of 509 W. Monroe, Girard, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail, 300 hours public/community service, vacated/trail court.
Paxton, Arielle M., 2/5/1994, of 308 Liberty Ln #95, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on felony possession of lost credit/debit card; $1,750 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Horton, Tia M., 6/20/1997, of 405 W. 1st St., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 30 on DUI; $4,163 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 200 hours public/community service.
Jacobs, Raymond G., 8/6/1962, of 241 Hillside Drive, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 3 on DUI; $2,788 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.