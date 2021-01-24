Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Horton, Alex Robert, 5/10/1995, of 1257 W. Main St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,850 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

McGhee, Gregory V., 5/29/1961, no address provided; guilty finding entered Jan. 6, 2020, court date Dec. 15, 2020, on possession of controlled substance; $2,815 fine/costs, 180 days in jail.

McGhee, Gregory Vaughn, 5/29/1961, of 702 12th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 6, 2020, court date Dec. 15, 2020, on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,310 fine/costs, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 6, 2020, court date Dec. 15, 2020, on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Powell, Kyle J., 12/23/1989, of 205 N. State St., Annawan; charge dismissed on two counts of domestic battery/other prior.

Robbins, David M., 11/14/1970, of 900 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 409; $9,075 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 180 days electronic monitoring.

