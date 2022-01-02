Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Walker, Jeremy David, 6/1/1986, of 2622 145th St., Delmar, Iowa; charge dismissed on armed violence/category I and possession of controlled substance and aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded firearm; $100 court costs.
Webster, Julie M., 11/29/1965, of 1150 41st St. #61, Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 7 on violate stalk no contact order/2+.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vitale, Raymond, 1/13/1993, of 2727 Cherie Lane, Apt. 106, Ottawa, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct 15 on felony burglary; $375 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor theft/coin machine/commit theft.
Walker, David R., 5/14/1987, of 438 E. 72nd St., Apt. 3A, Chicago; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,500 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed Oct. 28 on felony possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Whitney, Victor J., 3/27/1992, of 4000 1/2 4th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,958 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Young, Nicholas C., 1/11/1994, of 907 35th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 5 on DUI; $2,758 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.