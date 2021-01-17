Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Steinbaugh, Maria L., 3/13/1967, of 1503 24th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 12 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Vincent, Ndikubwayo, 6/26/1995, of 1848 7th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on aggravated battery/victim 60+; $1,049 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 73 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Church, Heath T., 7/13/1995, of 23401 N. Wilsey Rd., Annawan; withheld judgment Nov. 12 on possession of controlled substance; $4,290 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
Craker, Richard L., 3/7/1979, of 1 Sunny Hill Lane, Orion; charge dismissed on felony reckless discharge firearm endangers and misdemeanor reckless conduct.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Vicevich, Vickie L., 3/23/1960, of 204 W. N. St., Cambridge; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 15 on DUI; $2,768 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Say, Way, 2/12/1976, of 3233 22nd Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 17 on DUI; $2,641 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.
Smith, Evan K., 3/4/1995, of 620 24th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 2 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.