Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hodgson, Chad William, 3/5/1987, of 2430 28th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $2,792 court costs, 24 months probation, restitution. Charge dismissed Nov. 20 on residential burglary.
Jean, Uwusavyemura, 6/6/1994, of 1414 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 13 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,714 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Johnson Jr., Robert Wayne, 9/24/1991, of 1330 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure; $1,299 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 23 days credit time served.
Johnson, Johnathan, 12/18/1998, of 1310 25th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,600 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 32 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Kimmins, Taylor D., 3/19/1990, of 217 E. 10th St. #10, Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on felony harassment/no conversation/kill; $1,446 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 70 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Parks, Amber L., 10/22/1981, of 421 E. 89th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,750 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail, 100 hours public/community service.
Parks, Dawn M., 9/7/1987, of 610 E. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,202 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 120 hours in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Payette, Matthew J., 8/5/2000, of 203 Eustis St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $775 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
Peck, Taylor N., 1/23/2001, of 3395 White Sulfer Rd., Gainesville, Ga.; withheld judgment Oct 13 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; $3,540 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance.