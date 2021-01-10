Daily record: Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Parks, Amber L., 10/22/1981, of 421 E. 89th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,750 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail, 100 hours public/community service.

Parks, Dawn M., 9/7/1987, of 610 E. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 19 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,202 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 120 hours in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

Payette, Matthew J., 8/5/2000, of 203 Eustis St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $775 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.