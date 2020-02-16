Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Masias, Gregory Ross Jr., 9/28/1986, of 717 43rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,645 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Matson, Kaleb Allen, 10/20/2000, of 1346 18th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 6 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $4,833 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
McCalebb, Rebecca, 5/2/1995, of 508 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,709 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 74 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated battery/reduced. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer.
McGraw, Jacqueline, 12/25/1983, of 1101 S. 10th St., Monmouth; charge dismissed Dec. 13 on bring controlled substance penal institution and possession of controlled substance; $1,785 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Walker, Demetrius C., 10/5/1992, of 1504 Mound St. D., Davenport; withheld judgment Nov. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $1,886 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
Warner, Felicia P., 9/16/1986, of 140 N. Peoria St., Bradford, Ill.; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,142 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 45 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Wise, Sebastian J., 6/21/1988, of 124 3rd St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on felon fail/return from furlough; $321 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on felon fail/return from furlough; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on four counts of felon fail/return from furlough.