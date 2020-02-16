Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Masias, Gregory Ross Jr., 9/28/1986, of 717 43rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,645 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Matson, Kaleb Allen, 10/20/2000, of 1346 18th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 6 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $4,833 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

McCalebb, Rebecca, 5/2/1995, of 508 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,709 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 74 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated battery/reduced. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McGraw, Jacqueline, 12/25/1983, of 1101 S. 10th St., Monmouth; charge dismissed Dec. 13 on bring controlled substance penal institution and possession of controlled substance; $1,785 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES