Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Casto, Amber G., 5/25/1983, of 401 25th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment Dec. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,380 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Clarke, Nathan P., 3/16/1973, of 2514 W. 56th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $624 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bunow, Mohamed A., 1/1/1989, of 901 E. 77th St., P.O. Box 20222, Richfield, Minn.; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on drive/violate Ill. motor carrier law; $2,781 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Davis, Zachary A., 4/14/1982, of 115 1/2 E. Main St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on felony criminal damage/government property/over $500-$10,000; $3,066 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, restitution, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on four counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Broadway, Cameron A., 3/31/1999, of 389 21st St., Dubuque; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 26 on DUI; $2,868 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Bunow, Mohamed A., 1/1/1989, of 901 E. 77th St., Richfield, Minn.; charge dismissed Nov. 25 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Overton, Raychar A., 2/20/1980, of 502 12th Ave., Hampton; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on DUI; $2,433 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.