Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cutschlag, Jayme, 7/25/1974, of 390 E. Atkinson, Sheffield; charge dismissed Dec. 23 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hedgcoth, John D., 1/1/1963, of 602 Cole St. #108, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $1,799 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Henderson, Darius, 2/23/1994, of 1000 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $1,440 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 46 days in jail. Not guilty entered on bring cannabis in a penal institution.

Henry, William C., 12/24/1981, of 412 40th St., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on felon fail/return from furlough.

Hernandez, Rachel D., 87 Fairview, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on felony criminal trespass/person present; $1,385 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.