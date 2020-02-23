Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $2,894 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 97 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated DUI/4.
Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., #24, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3+; $2,044 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/4/BAC 0.16+.
Solis, Josiah S., 12/19/1999, of 9500 14th St. W., Apt B2A, Rock Island; charge dismissed Dec. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $73 court costs.
Standafer, Michelle Lynn, 6/12/1974, of 914 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,924 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Stephenson, Jordanne, 8/26/1998, of 771 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $2,061 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 50 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on theft/by deception/person/less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cutschlag, Jayme, 7/25/1974, of 390 E. Atkinson, Sheffield; charge dismissed Dec. 23 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order protection.
You have free articles remaining.
Hedgcoth, John D., 1/1/1963, of 602 Cole St. #108, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $1,799 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Henderson, Darius, 2/23/1994, of 1000 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $1,440 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 46 days in jail. Not guilty entered on bring cannabis in a penal institution.
Henry, William C., 12/24/1981, of 412 40th St., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on felon fail/return from furlough.
Hernandez, Rachel D., 87 Fairview, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 13 on felony criminal trespass/person present; $1,385 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Holman, Kelsie E., 1/18/1993, of 2003 3rd Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $350 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Wheatley, Christopher M., 6/3/1982, of 2003 SE 3rd St., Aledo; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,643 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Williams, James Richard, 11/13/1958, of 830 19th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 17 on DUI; $3,311 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Larson, Jonathan K., 7/23/1987, of 606 E. Prospect St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on DUI; $1,250 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail.