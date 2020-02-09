Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Nesby, Marius F., 7/1/1970, of 1369 S. Faronia SQ, Mem, Tenn.; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on aggravated battery/public place; $1,994 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on custodial sexual misconduct.
Nile, Jacques K., 11/23/1999, of 329 N. Park St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on home invasion/cause injury; $300 fine/costs, six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on home invasion/cause injury and two counts of home invasion/firearm and two counts of home invasion/discharge firearm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Grubbs, Donte, 4/23/1997, of 5432 N. Glenwood, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,290 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Gundrum, Loyal G., 2/15/1970, of 1409 vine Ave., Stockton, Iowa; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,940 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 21 days credit time served. charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Sulouff, Dewey B., 7/6/1988, of 507 2nd St., Colona; charge dismissed Nov. 5 on DUI.
Baumgardner, Troy A., 6/30/1968, of 413 E. College St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on DUI; $3,158 fine/costs, 18 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, seven days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Russell, Eric S., 7/19/1988, of 14555 Highway P., Gravois Mills, Mo.; charge dismissed Dec. 26 on DUI.
Siefken, Marcey A., 5/3/1971, of 3520 60th St., Apt. 24, Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 19 on DUI.