Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Nesby, Marius F., 7/1/1970, of 1369 S. Faronia SQ, Mem, Tenn.; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on aggravated battery/public place; $1,994 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on custodial sexual misconduct.

Nile, Jacques K., 11/23/1999, of 329 N. Park St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on home invasion/cause injury; $300 fine/costs, six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on home invasion/cause injury and two counts of home invasion/firearm and two counts of home invasion/discharge firearm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Grubbs, Donte, 4/23/1997, of 5432 N. Glenwood, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,290 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}