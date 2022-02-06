Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wage, Ryan P L, 3/19/1992, of 1639 20th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 18 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,535 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 15 days credit time served, 180 days in jail.

Weigandt, Harry D., 5/22/1981, of 2748 262nd St., DeWitt, Iowa; charge dismissed Jan. 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/over $300; $1,761 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, Thomas A., 10/11/1992, of 318 E. Prospect St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov 19 on meth delivery less than 5 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams.

Stephens, Ryan M., 6/4/1986, of 601 5th St, Colona; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on theft control intent; $2,252 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, restitution, 120 day in jail. Charge dismissed on 23 counts of theft control intent less than $500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Arp, Brandy N., 12/12/1980, of 2002 40th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan 6 on DUI; $4,001 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 90 days electronic monitoring.

Carr, Torrie D., 12/22/1976, of 130 20th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 11 on DUI.

Ditoro, Michael A., 12/24/1981, of 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on DUI; $3,047 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Torrence, Ronald T., 10/26/1991, of 201 3rd Ave., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Nov. 18 on DUI; $3,441 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 10 days electronic monitoring.

