Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Baca, Ray A., 4/7/1995, of 1819 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,499 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Barr, Charles D., 8/4/1987, of 2505 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on violate order/prior violence of order; $1,979 court costs, 24 months probation, 360 days in jail, 64 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on violate order/prior violence of order.
Benson, Jakobe, 8/17/1991, of 1214 14th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on possession of meth less than five grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rush, Jamell L., 12/3/1993, of 1896 N. Dubuque Rd., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible; $980 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor carry/possession of firearm/1st. Charge dismissed on felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.
Shoen, Gary W., 11/1/1972, of 347 E., Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,351 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 120 days in jail.