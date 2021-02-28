Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Baca, Ray A., 4/7/1995, of 1819 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,499 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Barr, Charles D., 8/4/1987, of 2505 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on violate order/prior violence of order; $1,979 court costs, 24 months probation, 360 days in jail, 64 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on violate order/prior violence of order.

Benson, Jakobe, 8/17/1991, of 1214 14th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on possession of meth less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Rush, Jamell L., 12/3/1993, of 1896 N. Dubuque Rd., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible; $980 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor carry/possession of firearm/1st. Charge dismissed on felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.