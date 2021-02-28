 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021
View Comments

Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Baca, Ray A., 4/7/1995, of 1819 14th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 16 on aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $1,499 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Barr, Charles D., 8/4/1987, of 2505 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 5 on violate order/prior violence of order; $1,979 court costs, 24 months probation, 360 days in jail, 64 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on violate order/prior violence of order. 

Benson, Jakobe, 8/17/1991, of 1214 14th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on possession of meth less than five grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Rush, Jamell L., 12/3/1993, of 1896 N. Dubuque Rd., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible; $980 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor carry/possession of firearm/1st. Charge dismissed on felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible. 

Shoen, Gary W., 11/1/1972, of 347 E., Division St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,351 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 120 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Vance, Jaime R., 9/24/1991, of 707 NW 3rd St., Aledo; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 6 on DUI; $2,563 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Whiteside, Michael J., 2/22/1979, of 2003 32nd St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 6 on DUI; $30 court costs.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: With COVID-19 protocols, futsal tournament goes on in Decatur

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News