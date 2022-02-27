Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McDonald, Wallace Hayes III, 4/5/1982, of 4271 22nd Ave., Apt. 1, Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 7 on criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000 and resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

McHaney, Vance A., 11/17/1988, of 1426 25th St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Feb. 2 on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $4,323 fine/costs, 24 months probation, six days credit time served.

Mojena-Lemes, Alberto K., 4/7/1990, of 4001 6th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 10 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,325 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Rubalcava, Alphonso, 10/8/1956, of 1337 12th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 6 on mfg/del 400 less than 900 grams cocaine/analog and on possession 400 less than 900 grams cocaine.

Short, Jamie L., 1/17/1989, of 320 39th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 14 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $2,718 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 14 on forgery/issue/deliver document; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document and theft control intent less than $500 prior.

