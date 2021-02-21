 Skip to main content
Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Lance Montel, 7/28/1993, of 1844 3rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on possession of controlled substance; $2,940 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Miller, Lyndi Sue, 4/9/1981, of 210 S. Main St., Cambridge; withheld judgment Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,865 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Calloway, Ronald E., 10/30/1988, of 1365 Santa Fe Trl, Gravois Mills, Mo.; guilty finding entered Dec. 28 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Calloway, Ronald E., 10/30/1988, of 729 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 28 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Paller, Devin A., 5/21/1993, of 100 20h St., Apt. 309, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 30 on DUI; $2,741 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.

Palmer, Matthew R., 5/4/1988, of 1414 18th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 22 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

