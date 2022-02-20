Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Christ, Travis G., 7/'14/1986, of 1 Suburban Heights, Milan; guilty finding entered Feb. 10 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $3,107 fine/costs, five years DOC, 296 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of stolen firearm and felon possession of weapon/2nd+.

Crawford, Roderick Allen, Jr., 5/21/1980, of 1136 54th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on possession of controlled substance; $2,215 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 79 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/great bodily harm and failure report accident/injury and possession of meth less than 5 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Le, Chien Q., 10/8/1966, of 3401 E. 53rd Ct., De Moines, Iowa; guilty finding entered Dec. 3 on felony burglary; $12,424 fine/costs, 48 months probation, restitution, 180 days electronic monitoring. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary and theft/unauthorized control/more than $10,000 less than $100,000 and felony theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000 and misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Keel, Derek S., 1/23/1990, of 107 Houle Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on DUI; $10 court costs.

Rashid, Tytus J., 8/15/2001, of 11671 350th E. St., Neponset; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 14 on DUI; $2,918 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

