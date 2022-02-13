Daily record: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lester, Jordan C., 2/6/1996, of 1602 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $1,389 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Eklund, Kaycee A., 3/9/1998, of 811 May St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eklund, Kaycee A., 3/9/1998, of 606 Pleasant St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Davis, Tavian J. 12/8/2000, of 859 E. Fremont St., Galesburg; charge dismissed Dec. 2 on DUI.

Donaldson, Dana E., 8/10/1955, of 453 W. Queenwood Rd., Morton, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 14 on DUI; $2,918 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

