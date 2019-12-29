Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hoover, Ronald, Bauer, Rebecca, both of Rock Island.
Salguero, Edward, Medina, Reagan, both of Glendale Heights, Ill.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Long, Anthony, Cherree.
Elliff, John, Ashley.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Deshane, Lauren, 11/30/1999, of 1218 25th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; $2,316 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.
Deskovich, Kelly Lynn, 4/29/1964, of 3609 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,495 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Divos, Linder K., 1/30/1996, of 1620 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $2,527 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Leverette, Amanda L., 1/5/1985, of 1010 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 18 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,239 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, anger management, 45 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.
Maxwell, Drew A., 2/10/1995, of 16152 S. County Rd., Altona, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $722 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Garcia, Ruben, 6/1/1951, of 610 40th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 21 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Golden, Kyra A., 10/14/1995, of 3700 5th St., Apt. J16, Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Nov. 6 on DUI; $2,460 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Mlekush, Michael A., 5/10/1977, of 2300 79th Ave. W., Lot 81, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 11 on DUI; $2,321 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Oetzel, Kristopher J., 10/9/1977, of 613 Cherry Ct., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 25 on DUI; $2,275 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.