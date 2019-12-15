Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Beck, Jacob, New Windsor; Landon, Amanda, Galesburg.
Turla, Christopher, Cusson, Terren, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
McMullen, Bradley, Crystal.
Hernandez, Alisa, Torres, Walter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ptashnik, Apryl R., 10/14/1990, of 938400 E. St., Kewanee; withheld judgment Aug. 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,990 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, drug treatment, 14 days in jail, 30 hours public service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quinn, Sierra B., 7/11/1996, of 235 Community Square #168, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,475 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 104 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 104 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Talk, Audra Ann, 9/19/1986, of 1727 W. 53rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on possession of controlled substance; $2,535 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 day's in jail. Charge dismissed on obstructing identification.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Tukaev, Ilfat, 12/23/1977, of 3524 70th St., Apt. 302, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 15 on DUI; $2,691 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Wehrle, Chelsea, 5/25/1994, of 2909 Cody St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on DUI; $2,761 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Yeater, Michael L., 7/22/1968, of 1520 29th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 16 on DUI; $2,931 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 60 days home confinement.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Sauer, Laman D. Jr., 1/16/1999, of 310 Park Ave., Prophetstown; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 27 on DUI; $2,833 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Walline, Jenniah R., 2/23/1979, of 810 Dilenbeck Dr., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 13 on DUI; $2,321 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.