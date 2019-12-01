ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hughes, Timothy, Richardson, Brandi, both of Port Byron.
Esterdahl, Zachary, Korth, Kirsten, both of Orion.
Navarrete, Cesar, Rock Island; Soto, Araceli, Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
McCray, Jessie Cee, 12/5/1990, of 637 14th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 26 on theft/control less than $500/prior.
McKittrick, James D., 4/16/1961, of 2104 18th Ave., No. 112, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,019 fine/costs, 20 days in jail, 24 months probation, restitution, 22 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on driving revoked/suspended DIU/SSS 4-9; 24 months probation, 20 days in jail, restitution, 22 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/5/BAC 0.16+.
Mitchell, Timothy J., 7/15/1986, of 1112 35th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,559 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Salinas-Sierra, Omar, 5/19/1993, of 212 15th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgement with supervision Oct. 30 on DUI; 1,411 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.