Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bockewitz, Ryan A., 8/7/1985, of 8 Edgewood Dr., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $7,856 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.
Bradfield, Jeremiah J., 12/9/1985, of 123 N. Vine St. #7, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 13 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months supervision, fine. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on two counts of domestic battery/physical contact.
Bryner, Cassandra L., 2/3/1990, 1029 West Prospect St., Apt. A, Kewanee; withheld judgment Sept. 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,481 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorian, Tevan K., 3/6/1992, of 727 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 12 on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $781 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Barboza, Jose, 3/19/1991, of 2622 4th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 21 on possession of controlled substance; $3,945 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hour public/community service.
Bartholomew, Paul Clinton, 5/8/1983, of 749 18th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,114 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 14 days in jail.
Brady, Brandon P., 10/14/1984, of 3120 9th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Nov. 7 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,020 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.