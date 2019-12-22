Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bockewitz, Ryan A., 8/7/1985, of 8 Edgewood Dr., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $7,856 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.

Bradfield, Jeremiah J., 12/9/1985, of 123 N. Vine St. #7, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 13 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months supervision, fine. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on two counts of domestic battery/physical contact.

Bryner, Cassandra L., 2/3/1990, 1029 West Prospect St., Apt. A, Kewanee; withheld judgment Sept. 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,481 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.

