Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Rafferty, Patrick, Johnson, Hayley, both of Nashville, Tenn.

Joiner, Dillon, Moneymaker, Grace, both of Silvis.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Handley, Michael, Brandie.

Hoteling, Erin, Jonathan.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Schlensker, Cory Lee, 6/28/1993, of 1310 Mississippi Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,115 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.

Schomer, Justin Wade, 12/12/1987, of 2050 West 4th St., Apt. A., Milan; not guilty entered Oct. 24 on mfg/distribution look-alike substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES