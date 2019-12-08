Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Rafferty, Patrick, Johnson, Hayley, both of Nashville, Tenn.
Joiner, Dillon, Moneymaker, Grace, both of Silvis.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Handley, Michael, Brandie.
Hoteling, Erin, Jonathan.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Schlensker, Cory Lee, 6/28/1993, of 1310 Mississippi Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,115 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Schomer, Justin Wade, 12/12/1987, of 2050 West 4th St., Apt. A., Milan; not guilty entered Oct. 24 on mfg/distribution look-alike substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
DeCap, Brandon M., 10/11/1982, of 23 Villa Drive, Hampton; not guilty finding entered Aug. 8 on felony criminal trespass to resident/person present and not guilty entered on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Espinoza, Edward S., 1/9/1995, no address provided; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on aggravated battery/child less than 13/bodily harm; $1,050 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, anger management, special facility attend.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Lynes, Cassidy E., 12/31/1996, of 321 E. Central Blvd., Kewanee; withheld judgment Aug. 7 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Mapes, Jacob A., 9/3/1991, of 21533 Ballegeer Lane, Colona; withheld judgement with supervision Aug. 28 on DUI; $2,331 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public service.